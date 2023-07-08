Interim State Street Solution

While reopening State Street to vehicles as an “interim solution” to downtown business may not be a good idea, encouraging those who reside driving-distance away to come downtown to eat and shop a few times a week might be an attractive alternative.

Imagine a “Go State” program whereby those who spend, say, $50 or more in a participating State Street business, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., would on their request receive a card that pays for their downtown parking. Participating businesses would advertise the program with placards in their windows.

Such a program, a collaboration between the city and businesses, might give some life to downtown shopping while the longer-term State Street solution is being worked out.