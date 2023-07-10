Cottage Health First in Central Coast to Offer Breakthrough Ultrasound Technology for Prostate Cancer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA –Cottage Health is the first health system on the California Central Coast to offer

Focal One’s noninvasive Robotic Focal High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) treatment to

patients with localized prostate cancer. HIFU, an outpatient procedure, is today’s most advanced

technology for precisely targeted ablation of diseased prostate tissue. Dr. David Laub, urologist

with Cottage Health, performed the first three procedures on June 23, 2023, at Cottage Outpatient

Surgery Center.

The addition of HIFU builds on Cottage’s reputation for advanced patient care and the health

system’s multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment.

Patients who undergo the HIFU outpatient surgery procedure can go home on the same day. HIFU

combines real-time ultrasound image guidance, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and biopsy

data in a 3D visualization. This transformative approach allows urologists to navigate to the tumor

with a transrectal probe in real-time, directing high-speed ultrasound energy precisely at the

target area and selectively ablating only the diseased portion of the prostate—eliminating the

need for incisions. This transformative approach ensures that patients receive effective treatment

with minimal discomfort.

“For men diagnosed with localized prostate cancer, HIFU is a less invasive alternative between

active surveillance, surgery and radiation,” said Dr. David Laub. “This technology allows us to

precisely target cancerous tissue within the prostate, mirroring the approach of a lumpectomy

where only the diseased portion of the breast is treated, rather than resorting to complete breast

removal for a single lump.”

The combination of these technologies enables urologists to establish more precise contours

around the cancerous tumor than was possible in the past. Critically, they can then ablate a

smaller portion of the prostate, which lessens the damage to surrounding healthy tissue and

minimizes the risk of side effects of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction for patients

commonly associated with radical prostatectomy and radiation.

“The fusion of these technologies enables us to customize the procedure for each patient,

ensuring the best possible outcomes,” said Dr. Scott Tobis. “We are not only sparing healthy tissue

but also protecting our patients’ quality of life.”

With HIFU, the urologist can customize the procedure for each patient and each clinical condition

using high-performance ultrasound technology that allows for precise targeting and destruction of

part of the prostate, sparing healthy surrounding tissue and minimizing side effects.

Cottage Health is committed to advancing cancer care and providing the Central Coast community

with comprehensive services across the cancer care continuum. From prevention and early

detection to cancer treatment and management, Cottage Health offers state-of-the-art diagnostic

and treatment technologies, specialized expertise, and a caring, personal approach to patient care.

To learn more about cancer care at Cottage Health, visit Cottagehealth.org/roboticHIFU.