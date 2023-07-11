Assemblymember Hart Announces Central Coast Sidewalk Office Hours

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO, CA –Today Assemblymember Gregg Hart announced Sidewalk Office Hours in nine communities across the Central Coast. The events will be held July 17th, 18th, and 19th, taking place in Nipomo, Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Solvang, Buellton, Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria.

“These events are great opportunities for us to connect on the issues that matter for our region,” said Assemblymember Hart. “More than 30 years ago, I staffed former Assemblymember Jack O’Connell at his Sidewalk Office events all across the Central Coast. Decades later, I’m excited to bring this tradition back.”

Monday, July 17th:

Nipomo: 8:00 am to 9:30 am, W. Tefft & Mary Ave.

Santa Maria: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm in front of Santa Maria City Hall, S. Broadway & E. Cook St.

Guadalupe: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm in front of Rancho de Guadalupe, 1005 Guadalupe St.

Tuesday, July 18th:

Lompoc: 8:00 am to 9:30 am, H Street & Ocean Ave

Solvang: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in front of Veterans’ Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive

Buellton: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm, Avenue of the Flags & CA-246

Wednesday, July 19th:

Goleta: 8:00 am to 9:30 am in front of Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Santa Barbara: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm in front of Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa Street

Carpinteria: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm in front of Carpinteria Middle School, 5351 Carpinteria Ave.