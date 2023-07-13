The Detail of Dining

From simple to elegant, the purpose behind the setting remains the same — any home’s dining area is a common gathering space for family, friends, and special guests. Here’s a handful of great examples that Giffin & Crane has helped to create, plus a few details about the teams involved and the project overall.

Credit: Courtesy

CONTEMPORARY TRANSITIONAL: Maintaining a cool, contemporary look for the exterior, this home’s owners developed a more transitional feel inside by opening up living spaces with warmer colors and textures. The extensive two-story remodel — designed by Tony Spann of Harrison Design — also produced better flow in part with a reinvented kitchen and master bedroom.

Credit: Courtesy

GARDEN COTTAGE REMODEL: Architect Tom Meaney utilized cozy sitting alcoves and ceiling texture and color to maintain the home’s intimate scale throughout its larger interior spaces. Copper, stone, and leaded glass added character to previously informal settings.

Credit: Courtesy

CALIFORNIA SPANISH RANCH HOME: While paying homage to the traditional California hacienda, this comprehensive remodel adjusted room size to accommodate the homeowners’ collection of furniture and to open up living spaces between dining and family areas. Architecture by Hugh Twibell and interior design by Genny Cummings.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA CASITA: This cottage remodel brought new and expansive life to an outdated home while maintaining its cozy ambiance. Outside, an expanded deck and reimagined landscaping create a comfortable and private outdoor space. Landscaping by Blue Agave Landscape & Maintenance.

Credit: Courtesy

SINGULAR SANTA BARBARA MODERN: Living spaces on a single level include three bedrooms, three baths, and a wide-open living room, kitchen, and dining area beneath high ceilings. Boundaries between inside and out blur as smooth-finished concrete connects the home’s principal gathering space with a patio and pool. Architecture by Harrison Design, with interior architecture by Mosaic Architects & Interiors and interior design by Chris Teasley.