Walkin’ the Talk

If our Creator wanted us to have unlimited free energy, our Creator would have put a giant fusion reactor in the sky.

President Biden and our congressmember, Salud Carbajal, aren’t just talking about the giant switch to clean energy, they’re doing a lot to get us there. The wind farm Salud has begun off our county’s northern coast and the electric-car charging stations President Biden is installing along our roads across our country are going to be a great additional start.

Wind and solar farms are a cost- and problem-free, unlimited source of additional income and energy to anyone who leases to solar and wind farm companies. Politicians who criticize this effort must not care much about the environment, global warming, and unwealthy people who can’t afford to move away from unhealthy areas.