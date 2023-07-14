One Dead, Two Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Buellton

A fatal accident in northern Santa Barbara County Thursday afternoon resulted in the death of one individual while two more were transported to the hospital with moderate and major injuries.

Officers responded to the scene on Highway 101 northbound, just south of the Jonata Park Road in Buellton, shortly before 4 p.m. According to the news release from the California Highway Patrol, an unidentified male driver traveling northbound in a silver 2007 Honda minivan approached stopped traffic and collided into the rear of two stationary vehicles.

The car that took the immediate impact, a 2013 Toyota pickup truck, was “propelled into the center median where it overturned,” according to the CHP report. The driver of the Toyota, a 65-year-old man from Oak View, sustained moderate injuries, according to the report, while the passenger, a 67-year-old woman also from Oak View, sustained major injuries; both were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The collision caused the vehicles to hit a third vehicle, a 2000 Honda driven by a 39-year-old man from Santa Maria. The driver of the third vehicle denied treatment for minor injuries. The driver of the 2007 Honda minivan was pronounced dead on the scene by arriving officers.

According to the press release, “alcohol and/or drugs do not appear a factor in this crash.” The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.