Neighborly Assistance Appreciated

By Dennis Alger, Pastor, First Congregational Church
Sat Jul 15, 2023 | 5:10am

Recently, our congregation learned about some across-town neighbors, neighbors of significant historical significance since 1902: St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.

In recent years the congregation has decreased in membership but not in enthusiasm; they also have a major repair/renovation project underway and would appreciate support from the wider community. Pastor Elbert Sherrod did not put me up to this; I’m just being neighborly.

Look at their website; think about it; assist if you can.

Thanks for all of us who are trying to be about justice in our time.

