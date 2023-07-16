My voice, just for the record!

I had a tough time finding affordable housing but eventually did, residing in a faith-based nonprofit foundation. And, yes, I am Caucasian, a ripe, mature citizen!

But, I am torn because I love our protected lands — in Goleta, Carp, S.B., and north.

I have lived in a lot of places where there is absolutely no foliage, no open land, no woods, and a building on every inch of land!

It’s stifling!

Why can’t we start with existing buildings, such as the recent development on Fairview, or existing unused office space? Or the tons of empty spaces on State Street?