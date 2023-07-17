Craig Case, Santa Barbara Private Investigator and TV Personality, Charged with Stealing $700,000 from McCormick Family Heir

Craig A. Case, Santa Barbara’s most recognizable private investigator and the host of a local food and wine show, sits behind bars after he was arrested Wednesday on charges of grand theft and fraud.

Prosecutors allege Case stole nearly $700,000 from 94-year-old Constance McCormick Fearing, a member of the storied McCormick family who resides on an 11-acre estate in Montecito. The criminal accusations mirror those laid out in an earlier civil lawsuit.

Prosecutors say Case gained indirect access to Fearing’s fortune through Nancy Coglizer, who possessed power of attorney over Fearing’s affairs and issued Case dozens of checks between 2018 and 2021 ― most for $10,000 ― that Coglizer believed were loans. Case, however, never paid the money back, and Coglizer now faces her own criminal charges of embezzlement and breach of fiduciary duty.

Sources with knowledge of the affair say Case had seduced and manipulated Coglizer, who was struggling with severe alcoholism, and had even on occasion visited her at a Malibu rehabilitation center to solicit more funds. Coglizer has been cooperating with investigators and has filed her own lawsuit against Case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.