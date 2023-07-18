Cheers to a Nice Cold One at Downtown Santa Barbara’s Summer Brew Fest

Beat the heat on Sunday at Downtown Santa Barbara’s first-ever Summer Brew Fest. Featuring craft brews and adobe views at historic Casa de la Guerra, this is a fun way to embrace the summer vibes, enjoy live music from the Last Decade Band, and sample a wide selection of beers from local breweries.

Participating breweries include: Institution Ale, Third Window, Night Lizard, M. Special, Wylde Works, Draughtsmen, Figueroa Mountain, Validation Ale, Calidad, Island Brewing, Flying Embers, and more.

German brats and pretzels will be available for purchase as well.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 23, from 2-6 p.m. at Casa de la Guerra, 15 East De La Guerra St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Downtown Summer Brew Fest.