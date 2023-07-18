The Goleta Lions Club Collaborates with United Way’s Fun in The Sun Camps Providing Vision and Hearing Screening

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

The Goleta Lions Club (GLC), a service and social club in Goleta, California, is excited to announce its collaboration with United Way of Santa Barbara County. United Way’s Fun in the Sun program, an award-winning summer learning initiative, offers enriching experiences to hundreds of students and families in Santa Barbara County. The program gives 350 students the opportunity to enhance their academic, behavioral, and social skills. In alignment with this initiative, the Goleta Lions Club will be offering sight and hearing screenings for the children attending the Fun in the Sun camps throughout late June and the entire month of July.

United Way has been serving the Santa Barbara County community since 1923. Through funding, partnership, development, volunteer services, and the creation and management of unique programs, United Way collaborates with local non-profit organizations, businesses, and the public sector to improve school readiness and academic achievement, encourage financial empowerment, and respond to crises.

The Goleta Lions Club partnership with United Way’s Fun in the Sun summer camps allows the GLC to extend its impact. While traditionally offering screening services during the school year, they can now expand outreach into the summer. As part of its mission, GLC is dedicated to offering programs related to sight, hearing, and children’s causes. Their objective is to promote early detection and treatment of sight and hearing conditions in children, as these issues can adversely affect their social, developmental, and educational well-being. As part of their community outreach, the Goleta Lions Club uses state of the art equipment to screen over 3,000 local children annually for sight and hearing loss. As an extension of their efforts, they will provide the same comprehensive sight and hearing screenings to children participating in the Fun in the Sun camps.

For over two decades, United Way has offered the Fun in the Sun with the involvement of 80 service delivery partners, over 20 funding partners, and more than 600 volunteers. The program has expanded its curriculum to include academic enrichment, a mindfulness program, STEAM activities, mentorship opportunities, environmental education, and field trips. During the summer break, many parents from low-resource communities face the challenge of balancing multiple jobs and limited resources while meeting the needs of their children. Without access to learning tools, nutritious meals, and other support available during the school year, these children are at high risk for summer learning loss, exacerbating the achievement gap between students from low and high-income households. The Fun in the Sun program aims to close this disparity by offering assistance to ensure children’s continued academic growth and success.

The Fun in the Sun program aligns with the goals of the Goleta Lions Club, as both share a commitment to bettering the lives of children within the community. This partnership allows the Goleta Lions Club to extend their reach and offer their screening services to children who may have limited access to resources.

About Goleta Lions Club: The Goleta Lions Club is a service club based in Goleta, California dedicated to improving the lives of individuals in the Goleta and Santa Barbara area. Through volunteer work, community-wide screenings, and various activities, the club strives to make a positive impact and support those in need.

Website: https://www.goletalionsclub.org/

About United Way of Santa Barbara County: United Way of Santa Barbara County is committed to positively impacting the lives of children and families in the community through leading local programs and partnerships focused on school readiness, academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery. Their goal is to foster strong local communities where children and families are equipped with education, financial skills, and the necessary resources for success and resilience.

Website: https://www.unitedwaysb.org/