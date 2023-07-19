Summer Reading: Community Poetry and Your Poems, Featuring Alma Boutin-Martinez
Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Shares the Poetry of Alma Boutin-Martinez
Greetings from New Orleans. Poetry takes me to places beyond Santa Barbara. This time, I am embarking on a working vacation. I have a few events in the Big Easy and I plan to work on two book projects. I’ve also had a chance to catch up on your poetry. Keep your submissions coming to poetry@independent.com. I would love to see your road trip or summertime poems.
The theme of cruel summer also seems appropriate given the heat wave we are experiencing. I left Santa Barbara shortly after attending a funeral for a dear friend, and I arrived in Louisiana with news that a different friend had a fatal stroke. I sat down to write some words inspired by my friend. The emotions are too raw for me to share at this moment. I may not make sense of the words, but the act of writing is healing.
This week, we are featuring the poetry of Alma Boutin-Martinez, the daughter of Colombian immigrants and the Associate Provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Continuous Improvement at Fielding Graduate University. I had the pleasure of meeting Alma at the Goleta Valley Library’s Live Poetry Series, featuring Enid Osborn, Linda Saccoccio, and Skylar Ngai.
Abuelito Argemiro
by Alma Boutin-Martinez
The life that dances in your veins
expands beyond your body
beyond your 100 years
flourishing outward
and flowing around the world
In the bodies of your descendants
are imprints of your code
your fingerprint on their souls
The roots you sprouted
are the roots your children held onto
We climbed up your branches
in our formative years
to explore and reach our potential
the reflections of our hearts and minds
Our gifts to the world stem from you
With prayer and faith as nourishment
we’ve absorbed your values—
educational discipline and wisdom—
and we carry these practices within us as seeds
With deepest gratitude,
we celebrate you for lifting us.
Abuelito Argemiro
by Alma Boutin-Martinez
La vida que baila en tus venas
se expande mas allá de tu cuerpo,
mas allá de tus 100 años,
floreciendo hacia afuera
y fluyendo alrededor del mundo.
En los cuerpos de tus descendientes
están impreso tus códigos,
sus huellas en nuestras almas.
Las raíces que sembraste
son las raíces que a tus higos sostienen.
En nuestros años formativos
subimos por sus tallos
para explorar y alcanzar nuestro potencial,
las reflexiones de nuestros corazón y mente.
Nuestro regalos para el mundo florecieron de ti.
Con oraciones y fe como sustento,
Absorbimos tus valores—
educativos del disciplina y sabiduría—
y llevamos en nuestro interior como semillas.
Con la mas profunda gratitud,
Celebramos como nos levantaste.
On the Balcony in Envigado
by Alma Boutin-Martinez
It’s on the balcony where my senses
align with the heartbeat of Envigado.
The spot where I stand in solitude
below the solstice sun that spreads its warmth
into my spirit and sparks a sincere smile.
My soul awakens to the city’s natural beauty,
To the oval green leaves that unfold
and release their shine as they
sunbathe after a brief morning shower,
The emerald green trees-tops contrast
beautifully against the radiant red rooftops.
The sounds waves of the vendedor de fruitas
echo around the block and intertwine with
the warm waves of heat that rise up off the
pavement to greet me.
I catch an inviting cool breeze
that carries the smell of fresh pandebono
and the sweet aroma of Colombian café,
A reminder of the panaderia only a block away
and the friendly locals who I’ll see along my way.
Along Hwy 154
by Alma Boutin-Martinez
When clouds drop
over the rolling hills of Santa Ynez,
a living moisture moves and feeds.
Organic veil in flight.
Fog: the love particles in Mother Earth’s tears.
Soil soaks in life
before the sun exhales the veil away.
Green carpet of grass
stretches toward the sun,
bends and fills this land.
Sprout bright blooms of new,
spill sweetness into the air,
cast your pure rainbow of green:
So I can celebrate spring!
She Always Surrounds You
May nature’s beauty captivate your spirit.
May you rediscover the majestic
rise and fall of the sun,
how its rays tints all they touches with love,
springing life upon its fertile soil.
May this simple realization
trigger joy in the rise and fall of your chest.
Follow her lead, grow from her,
She always surrounds you.
As she travels through the wind
she cradles in her arms the sweet aromas of trees, grass, and brush,
rejoicing in the moisture that fills the fragrant air.
May the crisp air inspire the unopened buds
in your mind and heart to open, soulfully.
Follow her lead, breathe deeply,
She always surrounds you.
During the evening storm
she dances with water and light.
Bleeding abstractions mark the wet ground
and move into the shadows of the night.
Find your calm in the gentle rain,
Follow her lead with a simple gaze.
She always surrounds you.
She brightens the evening with a living fire,
Releasing the dormant light trapped in wood,.
The embers uproot themselves
and journey up towards their point of origin,
The stars.
May the smell of burning cedar and
the crackling fire inspire you to release your light,
Rejuvenate your spirit with laugher and reflection.
Follow her lead and feel her warmth,
She always surrounds you.
Mi Cielo, Mama
by Alma Boutin-Martinez
The light of your soul rises
with the gentle morning sun.
Your long and vibrant red hair
with shades of light brown, mahogany, orange, and white
paint the sky.
I feel the fullness of your curls
and wavy hair flowing
in the cool dawn breeze.
The curves of your silky soft hands
rest upon the surface of the smooth clouds,
There lay the memories of your healing touch
that could wash away pain with
the power of your loving embrace.
The warm sparkle of your eyes
illuminates us from within,
It’s reflected in our eyes,
Fueled by the courage and compassion
you have extended to us.
All we need to do is to gaze up at
the glowing sky,
Mi Cielo,
Your beautiful presence is with us eternally,
Living in our eyes, hearts, and souls.
Alma Boutin-Martinez has been writing poetry and short stories since an early age. She serves as Associate Provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Continuous Improvement at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara. Boutin-Martinez has an MA in Psychology from California State University, Fullerton, and a PhD in Education from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She enjoys painting, gardening, and spending time with her family.
