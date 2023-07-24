Reminder to Attend a Free Community Disaster Education Course on July 26

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

GOLETA, CA, July 19, 2023 – Learn tips on how to prepare for an emergency by attending City of Goleta’s free Community Disaster Education (CDE) course on Wednesday, July 26 at 6:00 p.m. in Goleta City Hall Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive). Led by the City of Goleta’s Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Baris, attendees will learn how to prepare their homes and workplace for a disaster and what to expect when an emergency occurs.

Michael said, “The CDE is designed to help people take the first step in preparing for an emergency. Whether you already have an emergency kit, have been thinking about putting one together, or have not even considered it yet, I encourage you to come to the City’s free Community Disaster Education course so that you can be more prepared when an emergency happens.”

The City began offering free one-hour CDE courses to groups of ten or more at a time and location of their choosing this past November, and we are happy to share more than 200 people have participated. The CDE course at City Hall is a way to allow individuals a chance to take the course and also for people to check out if it would be a good fit for a group or organization they are a part of.

A limited number of pre-scheduled CDE courses are available each month, and now available in Spanish too. They are scheduled on a first-come, first serve basis and cannot be held in single family homes. To request a CDE course for your group, complete the form at www.CityofGoleta.org/CDE and a City representative will follow up to schedule the CDE. For any additional questions regarding Community Disaster Education courses, please emailCERT@cityofgoleta.org.

We hope to see you on July 26th at Goleta City Hall. Thanks for helping us spread the word about this informative course.