Support Santa Barbara County Conservation at the Inaugural Picnic at the Preserve Hosted by The Land Trust

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is thrilled to announce its first-ever Picnic at the Preserve event, set to take place on Sunday, September 10th, 2023 at the Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the stunning Gaviota Coast.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is committed to conserving natural resources, agricultural land, and open spaces, ensuring a sustainable legacy for both current and future generations. Focusing solely on Santa Barbara County, the Land Trust is an expert in local conservation and has protected approximately 32,000 acres to date. With 18 new conservation projects in the pipeline, that acreage is expected to double this year.

The Picnic at the Preserve promises to be an unforgettable experience, providing attendees with an opportunity to support the Land Trusts’ critical conservation efforts while indulging in live music, local wines and refreshments, a captivating auction, special Land Trust experience stations, and a delicious picnic meal along the preserve’s East Ridge. Shuttles from Goleta will be available for guests’ convenience. Additionally, an exclusive online auction will go live to the public on September 1st featuring Land-Trust-only items and experiences tailored for the whole family. This auction will further contribute to the Land Trust’s mission of preserving Santa Barbara County’s treasured landscapes (visit the Land Trust’s website to access the auction).

“We are excited to host the Picnic at the Preserve, a unique event that not only brings our community together but also raises vital funds for protecting and preserving the natural beauty of Santa Barbara County,” said Meredith Hendricks, Executive Director at the Land Trust.

The inaugural Picnic at the Preserve event has limited capacity and is expected to sell out. Sponsorships are still available at press time, offering an exceptional opportunity for businesses and individuals to showcase their commitment to environmental conservation and community stewardship. To explore sponsorship opportunities, contact Hilary Doubleday at hdoubleday@sblandtrust.org or visit https://handbid.app.link/picnic2023 starting August 1st to reserve individual tickets.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Gaviota, California

Tickets: Limited capacity — Secure your spot online at https://handbid.app.link/picnic2023 starting August 1st

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners, and other partners to conserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, and the Rincon Bluffs Preserve in Carpinteria. Learn more about the Land Trust’s ongoing conservation efforts at https://www.sblandtrust.org/.

Picnic at the Preserve art by Butterbean Studios.