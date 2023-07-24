United Way of Santa Barbara County Celebrated a Substantial Donation to the United Learning Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

SANTA BARBARA (July 20, 2023) — United Way of Santa Barbara County celebrated a substantial donation to the organization’s United Learning Center (ULC) tutoring program at its 35th Heritage Club Luncheon on July 13.

United Way staff kicked off the celebration by joining community members and students from the Franklin Elementary School ULC to unveil a decorative rock and plaque installed on school grounds to recognize the $500,000 donation from Mike and Betty Noling, which will be used to support the tutoring program for local K-6 students.

Following the unveiling at the school, the generous donation was celebrated at the annual Heritage Club Luncheon at La Cumbre Country Club. Mike and Betty Noling were the honorees at the event, which was sponsored by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors.

The Heritage Club is comprised of community members who have made long-term contributions to United Way through planned giving. These gifts sustain community programs like the Fun in the Sun summer learning program and the ULC tutoring program each year. The group was launched in 1982 as one of the first United Way planned giving societies in the country and has since grown to nearly 100 local members, including the Noling family.

Half of the Nolings’ gift will go to United Way’s Children’s Services Endowment Fund to support the ULC program in perpetuity. The remaining half will sustain the entire current program, which operates at three sites and serves up to 75 students per year, through 2025.

The ULC tutoring program provides students with individualized access to trained tutors who assess each pupil before creating a customized learning plan. Tutors instruct and coach students while monitoring their academic progress. Learning center tutors are trained in the Orton-Gillingham method of literacy instruction, which supports students with a variety of learning differences including dyslexia.

Research shows that on average, program participants improved two reading grade levels after participation in the 12-week program, which is a testament to the power of the data-driven academic remediation strategies utilized at the centers. Students also improved in phonological awareness, word decoding and sight word mastery.

“The Nolings’ generous gift means that students will continue to receive this vital academic support. This donation will continue to pay dividends in the lives of students for years to come,” said Steve Ortiz, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit unitedwaysb.org.