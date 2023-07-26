The pathetic whine of the angry and unhinged MAGA crowd regarding Trump’s indictments is as comical as it is irrational. This, believe it or not, is the linchpin of their defense: “If they can do this to a billionaire like Trump, they can do it to anyone, even you.”

Not so fast! Not everyone ran a company found guilty on 17 counts of tax evasion and ran a university and a charity found guilty of fraud. Not everyone knowingly lied about the 2020 presidential election being “stolen” and continues to lie to this day. Not everyone tried to have the certified vote count in Georgia “recalculated” to Trump’s benefit. Not everyone devised a fake electors scheme and incited a violent insurrection designed to overturn the will of the voters. Not everyone illegally took classified documents, including nuclear weapons secrets, from the White House and deliberately obstructed their return to the National Archives.

If anyone else had done this, they’d be singing the Folsom Prison Blues while serving a life sentence at a maximum security facility. Donald “Agent Orange” Trump has been given more rights than a pregnant 10-year-old, yet he and his sycophants still insist that he‘s a victim!

We are now asked to believe that Hillary Clinton’s emails, LGBTQ rights, and anything Hunter Biden are the real scandals — distraction and denial being the Rethuglican brand. The truth is:

Donald Trump is a grifter and a fraud, a compulsive liar, a raving lunatic, and a groveling Saudi/Russian stooge. The most likely victims of a Trump coup d’état would be national security, the rule of law, and democracy itself.