S.B. County America’s Job Center of California Offering 15 Locals Full Scholarships for Coding Bootcamp

[Santa Barbara, CA – July 24, 2023] – The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, announced today the offering of15 training scholarships for Santa Barbara County residents through workforce programs available at the Santa Barbara County America’s Job Center of California. The scholarships are available to those job seekers interested in attending a coding bootcamp to pursue a career in Information Technology (IT)/software coding. The job seekers can access scholarships to cover the full tuition cost. The opportunity is available to those who meet certain eligibility requirements. For instance, the project will target individuals temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals unemployed for more than four weeks, other displaced workers, or self-employed individuals who became unemployed or underemployed due to COVID.

Living on the Central Coast can pose financial challenges due to the region’s high cost of living. The rising expenses for housing, transportation, and basic necessities make it difficult for many residents to secure stable, well-paying careers. The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board recognizes this struggle and is committed to providing opportunities for locals to upskill and access higher-paying careers through the coding bootcamp scholarships.

“Software development is a high-demand field with projected growth of 25% nationally from 2021 to 2031,” said Luis Servin, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board. “By providing fully paid training opportunities to programs like the coding bootcamp, residents will be able to pursue head-of-household careers that can provide financial stability in this demanding economic environment. This training will equip them with the skills needed for careers that are in demand, both with local companies and organizations offering remote work opportunities.”

Santa Barbara County America’s Job Center of California offers access to reputable training programs in a variety of occupations, including the University of San Diego’s coding bootcamp, powered by Fullstack Academy. These training opportunities for the coding bootcamp will be available throughout the year, with the first cohort set to commence on August 7th, 2023. Offering ongoing cohorts ensures that aspiring software engineers can choose a training schedule that suits their availability and specific needs.

Coding bootcamps have gained recognition for their practical learning curriculum, shorter class times, and lower tuition costs compared to traditional university programs. Graduates of coding bootcamps often see significant salary increases, with an average of $80,943 at their second job after completing the bootcamp. Locals in the region who have previously attended the Fullstack Coding bootcamp now work at companies such as Amazon, LightBox, Underdog Media and Postal.io.

Santa Barbara County America’s Job Center of California encourages locals who have a passion for technology and are looking to transition into a head-of-household career to apply for a scholarship. People with IT-related hobbies, unemployed or underemployed residents, and those with an interest in coding or have taken classes are ideal candidates for the training. It’s also a good opportunity for high-potential hourly workers to break the glass ceiling they often face at organizations.

The coding bootcamp offers live online classes in a part-time format for 26 weeks. Students can choose between weekday mornings, weeknights, or weekends for their classes. The course is designed for beginners and covers essential skills such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, Express, React, and databases using SQL and Postgres.

All applicants must meet program eligibility. To apply for the Santa Barbara County America’s Job Center of California scholarships or learn more about the coding bootcamp, visit https://sites.google.com/view/sbajcc/home.