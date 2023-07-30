Entries Now Open for 1st Annual Viking Charities Classic Car Show

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

SOLVANG, CA (July 27, 2023) – Applications for participation in the 1st Annual Viking Charities Classic Car Show are now being accepted. The VCCCS event serves as the successor to the popular, 20+ year, Wheels & Windmills Car Show which concluded last year.

Three days of vehicle oriented special events will take place Friday, October 6, 2023 through Sunday, October 8 in Solvang as well as neighboring Buellton and Santa Ynez highlighted by the Saturday, October 7 car show.

Beautiful downtown Solvang, famous as the Danish capital of America, will be transformed into a classic car (and motorcycle) mecca as more than 200 pre-1990 impeccably restored, stock and customized vehicles of every make, model and type including hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, trucks, motorcycles and other special interest vehicles fill the streets of and be on display, competing for coveted prizes. An awards ceremony will take place in Solvang Park in the late afternoon. To assure no bias, independent judges not affiliated with the event or any participating club, will determine awards in more than two dozen classes including muscle, sport and truck.

Car show participant applications and additional information are now available of the show web site: www.vikingcharitiesinc.com/carshow.

Admission to the car show is free to the general public. Other Saturday special features will include music throughout the day, a VCCCS beer and wine garden and Viking burger bar as well as the famous Vikings of Solvang parade longboat for inspection and tour. A family “Poker Walk” courtesy of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce will also be offered and a 50/50 ticket raffle.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Endowment Fund of Vikings of Solvang, a 49-year-old social and philanthropic 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which provides funding for the medically related needs of qualified individuals and health care organizations in the Santa Ynez Valley and throughout Santa Barbara County. Vikings has donated more than $3 million in medically related aid since its founding.

VCCCS weekend activities kick-off Friday evening with a gala fundraising dinner at unique, renowned, Mendenhall’s Motor Museum of Gasoline Pumps and Petroliana in Solvang-adjacent Buellton. A delicious Santa Maria style BBQ top-sirloin meal with all the “fixins” will be prepared by the expert Vikings of Solvang BBQ team and guests will be treated to hosted super premium local beer and wine. Dinner will conclude with dessert, silent and live auctions featuring one-of-a-kind items. Tickets are $100/person.

The activities conclude on Sunday with an admission free “sneak peek” behind the scenes of the Santa Ynez Valley’s premier private and commercial garages. Starting at Santa Ynez High School Pirate Auto Shop in Solvang-adjacent Santa Ynez, participants will pick up their list of Santa Ynez Valley participating custom garages to tour. Following the tour there will be a BBQ at the Pirate Garage at 1 p.m. with lunch tickets offered at $10 each. Funds raised from this event benefit the Santa Ynez High School Pirate Garage.

Viking Charities Classic Car Show is co-chaired by long-time car enthusiast, Wheels & Windmills participant and Solvang Viking, Dr. Roger Lane. “We have an outstanding group of volunteers working to make our first annual event one that honors the tremendous history and tradition of Wheels & Windmills. We’re dedicated to making the VCCCS weekend fun, memorable and a must-do event for participants and spectators,” commented Dr. Lane.

For more information on Viking Charities and VCCCS, please visit www.vikingcharitiesinc.com.