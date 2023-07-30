Announcement

Lompoc Aquatic Center To Be Closed For Routine Maintenance

By The Lompoc Recreation Division
Sun Jul 30, 2023 | 7:37am

LOMPOC, CA, July 28, 2023 – The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed Saturday, Aug. 12 through  Sunday, Aug. 27 for routine maintenance.  

This full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs such as lap swim, swim lessons, swim  team practice, recreational swim and water-exercise classes.  

As a reminder, the Lompoc Aquatic Center is open daily for recreation swim from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.  through Aug. 11. 

Members of the public seeking more information on the closure may contact Lompoc Parks &  Recreation at 805-875-8100.  

The Lompoc Recreation Division 

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the  community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc  Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior,  interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development,  implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc  Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division  also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc  Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at  www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.

