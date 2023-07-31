Santa Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church Is Back with the Annual Gyro Grab-Go

It’s that time of year again! Authentic homemade Greek food will be available to pick up at the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27. Order early to get your fill of these traditional, homemade meals — they can be ordered online until August 12 at 11:59 p.m.

After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, in the fall of 2020 the St. Barbara Orthodox Greek Church decided to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser. That special fundraiser, hosted under the name Greek Grab-Go Gyros Galore, is back again with orders ranging from $7 dolmas to $60 for a full dinner platter.

Gyros, spanakopitas, fasolakia, loukoumades, and baklava will also be available to order in singles or dozens and are all made fresh.

The church is still struggling to make ends meet since COVID-19 stopped them from holding the Greek Festival, but are excited that they will be rebooting the festival next year and the Greek Grab-Go Gyros Galore fundraiser is key for them this year in order to make that happen.

The Grab-Go pick up times are at 30-minute intervals and volunteers are working with smiling faces and busy hands to prepare the fabulous Greek dishes that you can order.

One can select their food items and their pickup time on the website here. Pickup will be at the St. Barbara Orthodox Church which is located at 1205 San Antonio Creek Road, less than four miles away from La Cumbre Plaza.

Online orders close on August 12, at 11:59 p.m.; pickup times are Saturday, August 26, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. or Sunday, August 27, from 1-6 p.m.