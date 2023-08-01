Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2023: Important Road Closures, Parking Enforcement, and Public Safety Updates from SBPD

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 31, 2023

The Santa Barbara Police Department extends a warm invitation to the entire community as we prepare to celebrate the much-anticipated community celebration, Fiesta, honoring the rich cultural heritage and cherished traditions of Old Spanish Days. As we prepare for a week of festivities, our top priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors. We kindly urge everyone to stay informed about essential safety topics to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

The City would like to remind the community that you cannot leave unattended personal items to reserve spots before sunrise, on the day of the event (Pequena or parades). Blankets and chairs may be placed to reserve spaces for Fiesta events, starting at sunrise on the day of the event. No stakes are allowed in the grass and items may not be placed in planter beds. Unattended items interfering with regularly scheduled maintenance may be removed by City staff.

Fiesta Police Presence:

Santa Barbara Police are expecting a large influx of people into the City during this week for the Old Spanish Days-Fiesta annual celebration. Additional Officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone and Waterfront.

There will also be additional traffic patrols throughout the City starting Wednesday, August 2, through Sunday, August 6, 2023. These Officers’ primary duty is to prevent collisions and DUIs throughout the week. We request that all those driving, bicycling, and walking within the community abide by traffic laws. Please have a sober driver, utilize taxis, or use ride-share services if you are consuming alcoholic beverages. If you see an impaired driver call 9-1-1.

No Alcoholic Beverages or Smoking in Public:

Though State Street has been reconfigured into a Promenade, it is important to remember it is still a public thoroughfare and open alcoholic beverages are prohibited on any public street, sidewalk, or area.

Santa Barbara Municipal Code 9.05.010 prohibits the consumption or possession of any open alcoholic beverage upon any public street, sidewalk, parking lot, or alley. Citations could be issued as a result of possessing an open alcoholic beverage or consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.

Smoking and electronic cigarettes are also prohibited in the city while in public per Municipal Code 9.20.020. Santa Barbara aims to be a “smoke-free” City to protect the health, safety and well-being for all.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement rules and regulations including timed (15, 60, and 75 minute) zones and all other parking regulations will be enforced throughout the City during this week.

Exception from timed parking: ONLY on Friday, August 4, 2023 for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade:

No time enforcement area (primarily West Beach neighborhood & Funk Zone)

Northern – US 101

Southern – Cabrillo Blvd.

Eastern – Garden Street

Western – Castillo Street



If you are participating in the Fiesta celebration for an extended period of time, you are encouraged to utilize one of the City’s downtown parking lots, garages, harbor, beach, or Waterfront lots. If you are interested in utilizing the free City Shuttle service, set up specifically for the parade, read about the City’s collaboration with Downtown Santa Barbara and find shuttle pickup/drop-off information here.

Waterfront, harbor, and beach parking lots will still require payment for parking.

No Parking Areas:

Friday, August 4

6 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Castillo to Corona Del Mar and surrounding streets.

Saturday, August 5

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Garden Street to South Milpas Street and surrounding streets.



Street Closures for Parades & Events:

Expect heavy traffic delays during this time. Please plan accordingly to accommodate for these events. The following major roadways will be closed to all vehicles starting at the specified dates and times below:

Wednesday, August 2:

La Fiesta Pequena will occur on Wednesday, August 2 at the Old Mission. Street closures in the surrounding area of the Old Mission will begin around 6:30 p.m., with roads re-opening around 10 p.m.

It is highly recommended you find alternative modes of transportation to this event other than a vehicle.

Friday, August 4:

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade will occur on Friday, August 4 on Cabrillo Blvd. Street closures will start around 6 a.m. Roads will start to be opened at the conclusion of the parade (approximately 4 p.m.).

6 a.m. Street Closure –

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Castillo Street to State Street and adjoining streets in this area.



10:30 a.m. –

Stearns Wharf closed.



11 a.m. Street Closure –

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Castillo Street & Los Patos Way and adjoining streets in this area.



12 p.m. – Fiesta Parade Begins

4 p.m. – Roads re-opened (approximate)



Saturday, August 5:

The Old Spanish Days Children’s Parade will occur Saturday, August 5 on Cabrillo Blvd. Street closures will start around 8 a.m. Roads will start to be opened at the conclusion of the parade (approximately 1 p.m.).

8 a.m. Street Closure –

Cabrillo Blvd. – between Garden Street to South Milpas Street and adjoining streets.



10 a.m. – Fiesta Children’s Parade begins

1 p.m. – Roads re-opened (approximate)