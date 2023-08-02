Defying all Odds: Lucidity Festivals Announces On-Sale Date for 11th Episode Next Summer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Santa Barbara, CA – Lucidity Festivals, the beloved local art and music festival, is set to return for its 11th episode on new dates next summer after facing one of the most challenging off-seasons in its history. Following severe winter rains that presented logistical difficulties and financial strain in 2023, the festival’s organizers rallied the community with in-network loans and a successful public GoFundMe campaign, paving the way for a triumphant comeback. The much anticipated event is scheduled to take place from June 28th to June 30th, 2024.

“After experiencing the difficulties brought on by early April’s rainy season, we realized the need to adapt and ensure a more enjoyable and successful festival for everyone. By moving the dates to late June, we aim to minimize weather-related obstacles and create a more risk-free and unforgettable experience,” explained Jonah Gabriel Haas, Marketing Director of Lucidity Festivals.

The theme for the 2024 event is “Auroras’ Light,” which was selected prior to the remarkable discovery that 2024 marks a peak year in an 11-year cycle, resulting in the Aurora Borealis being visible further south on the planet than any other time during this cycle. Coincidentally, this aligns perfectly with Lucidity’s 11th episode. Some speculate that this synchronicity may be more than just happenstance, but rather a manifestation of the festival’s deeper mythic significance, eager to make its presence known in the world.

Year after year, Lucidity Festival brings together dreamers from diverse realms, converging in the enchanting oak-speckled hills above Santa Barbara. More than just a festival, Lucidity creates a city of collective dreams, a sacred convergence point that mirrors a mythical place existing within each participant’s imagination and heart, at the nexus of space and time. It is a place where all possibilities, creativity, and love flourish.

Dubbed “The Lucid City,” this ethereal realm comes alive as music fills the air, children laugh and play, seekers learn from wise elders, artists share their gifts, and storytellers weave captivating mythos. The festival becomes a space for growth, play, and shared dreams, fostering a sense of unity and wonder among attendees.

Tickets for Lucidity Festivals’ 11th Episode go on sale August 8th at 9am pst, offering a limited-time “Get ‘em Quick” promotional price. Tickets will be available HERE. For more information and updates, please visit https://lucidityfestival.com.

Lucidity Festivals is an annual transformational art and music festival held in the hills above Santa Barbara, California. Going beyond the typical music festival experience, Lucidity creates a transformative and participatory environment, inviting attendees to become co-creators of a mythical city of dreams. The festival fosters a sense of community, creativity, and connection, empowering participants to explore their true selves and forge unforgettable memories.

