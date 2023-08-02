Environmental Document for Stow Grove Park Master Plan Project Ready for Review

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

GOLETA, CA, August 1, 2023 – Plans to revamp Stow Grove Park has reached the next phase in the process. The environmental document for the Stow Grove Park Master Plan Project is ready for public review and comment. Community feedback continues to be an important part in planning for the future of this beloved park located at 580 N. La Patera Lane. View the Draft Initial Study-Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS-MND) at www.CityofGoleta.org/StowGrovePark. The public has until August 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to provide comment on the document.

The Stow Grove Park Draft Master Plan envisions improved, new, expanded, and renovated active and passive recreational park amenities at Stow Grove Park. Improvements include installation of a new restroom, interactive gardens, fitness trail loop, nature/play area, trash enclosure, and refurbishment of the parking lot, maintenance facility, horseshoe area, playgrounds, multi-use fields, walking/running paths, volleyball courts, picnic areas, park entrances, and redwood grove/walking trails.

To submit comments on the Draft IS-MND email Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org. Comments can also be mailed to the City of Goleta ATTN: JoAnne Plummer, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. Again, all comments must be received no later than Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Following this public comment period, a Public Hearing to consider and take action on the Final IS-MND will be scheduled before City Council, the decision maker for this project. The date for this hearing has not been determined and additional notice will be provided accordingly.

For more information on the Draft Master Plan, visit the project webpage at www.CityofGoleta.org/StowGrovePark.