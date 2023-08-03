Back to School Health Fairs at Barbara County Public Health Clinics 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is excited to present a series of “Back to School Health Fair” events hosted at three of our Health Care Centers throughout the county during National Health Center Week.

The “Back to School Health Fair” events will provide free information on how to stay healthy, conduct free health screenings (i.e., blood pressure and sports physicals), and offer free or low-cost COVID and Mpox immunizations. Open to all Santa Barbara County community members, including families and individuals with no insurance. Staff will be on-site to link families to medical insurance and other resources that they may be eligible for, which they can then follow up with a provider in their community.

The Back to School Health Fairs will be at the following times and locations:

SANTA MARIA:

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Maria Health Care Center

2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara Health Care Center

345 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara

LOMPOC:

Thursday, August 10, 2023

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lompoc Health Care Center

301 North “R” St., Lompoc

The 2022 Santa Barbara County Community Health Needs Assessment found, 4 in 10 adults delayed or did not get medical care they felt they needed in the past year. Regularly seeing a medical provider is important to discuss health concerns, get screened for cancer and other diseases, and get scheduled vaccines to prevent illnesses. Talking to a medical provider is essential, especially for children to help track growth and development. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization estimated that 40 million children missed their measles vaccinations in 2021. Children in California, per State law, are required to receive certain immunizations in order to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools as well as licensed childcare centers. Now more than ever, it is important to make sure your family gets routine medical care and is up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.

The health fairs will feature many of our partners (based on location) offering information on their services and resources, including CenCal, Cottage Health, Family Service Agency, First 5, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), Mixteco Indigena Project (MICOP), Santa Barbara County Behavior Wellness, Santa Barbara County Promotores Network, and so many more. Resources and services will be provided in both English and Spanish. The events will also feature food trucks, a variety of prizes (including gift cards, backpacks, bike helmets, etc.), and a presentation of speeches from our local elected officials and leaders.

“As the Public Health Department, we want to improve the health of our county by preventing disease, ensuring access to needed health care, and promoting wellness and health equity. So, our health fairs intend to help the families in Santa Barbara County by raising awareness of health risks, demonstrating healthy habits, and promoting available resources that families can access,” said Public Health Director Mouhanad Hammami.

For more information, call: (805) 681-5102 or visit: www.countyofsb.org/phd