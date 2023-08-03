Habitat Santa Barbara receives $46,000 for affordable homeownership program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

August 2, 2023

Santa Barbara, CA—On Monday evening, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) and the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) celebrated their year-long partnership with a $46,000 check to fund Habitat’s next affordable housing build, the Cota St. Affordable Homes. The gift was presented as part of a sold-out Fiesta-themed event at the SBAOR headquarters on Chapala St., in anticipation of the Old Spanish Days celebrations that kick off today.

“We extend our deep gratitude for the multi-tiered partnership with the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors,” said Jessica Wishan de L’Arbre, Habitat Santa Barbara CEO. “Our two organizations have a shared focus on the importance of housing as a foundation for building community, and the gift is just one of many examples.”

Habitat Santa Barbara was chosen for partnership in Fall 2022 after a competitive application process. As a result, Habitat was the 2023 beneficiary of SBAOR’s annual golf tournament, which was held in May at Glen Annie golf course in Goleta. In addition to this significant financial support, SBAOR has also provided volunteers to assist with Habitat’s critical home repair program as well as their exterior maintenance program, known as A Brush With Kindness.

SBAOR volunteers will work side by side with Habitat staff to repair and beautify a home in the Westside neighborhood later this fall. The SBAOR team will participate by assisting with landscaping, exterior maintenance, and general neighborhood clean-up.

“SBAOR has partnered with us throughout the past 12 months,” continued de L’Arbre. “We are so impressed with their members’ fundraising, volunteer support, and interest in learning more about the value in, and need for affordable housing.”

The gift from SBAOR will go directly to the Cota St. Affordable Homes, the fifth affordable housing build by Habitat Santa Barbara. It will include six new construction homes and one rehabilitated home that will be sold at affordable mortgages to low-income families. The homes will be built by the homeowners alongside volunteers under the supervision of licensed contractors. Construction is expected to begin in Summer of 2024.

For more information on the Cota St. Affordable Homes, go to: sbhabitat.org/cota-street-faqs/.