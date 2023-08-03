I came within about a half inch from being run down by a bad driver on Saturday.

I was on my mobility scooter in the crosswalk on Chapala and Haley streets. My light was green, and the walking man signal was on. Some woman didn’t bother to look where she was going and turned that corner to the right really fast, I turned my scooter just barely in time to avoid being run down.

I had my little service dog riding with me and came very close to turning the scooter over. I’m talking about the scooter coming up on two wheels and a struggle not to end up on the ground.

The woman driving the car pulled over, but she didn’t care that she could have killed us dead in street. I was so angry that I didn’t get her information. But she should be ashamed of herself and pay me for the mental stress I have been through.

I am a disabled senior, and my dog is a service animal. This woman should lose her license, she is such a bad driver.