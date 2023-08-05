Do we really need to spend $11 million dollars on an underpass? Do we really need more expensive hotels?

What we really need is affordable housing. Where are all the people that will are willing to work in these hotels supposed to live?

We could use $11 million to build a lot of small houses for the homeless. We should approve more affordable housing. Hotels seem to be approved more easily because they need less parking. Why not make affordable housing with minimal parking for people who work in local businesses?