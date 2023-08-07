Mali, Mr Meow, Mulder, Cookie and Oliver

Mali

Mali means jasmine flower in Thai and we can’t think of a better way to describe something as delicately beautiful as this kitten. Although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, this girl will attract many potential adopters.

She got lucky early in life as she is a kitten born to a mom that was dumped in an RV park in Ventura. Many cats are left there and the grounds keepers save as many as they can by taking them in away from all the dangers in the area.

Mali is a sweet girl that gives head bumps and offers her tummy for belly rubs. I don’t see how anyone can resist that!

She has had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. She is also wormed and got her first FVRCP vaccination. And of course, she is spayed and micro-chipped for you.

Mali is available for adoption through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The number for the shop is (805)965-6780 and adoption hours are Monday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 10-3.

We kindly ask, if possible, that you donate the adoption fee in cash or a check so that we can avoid all those credit card fees.

Mr Meow

Mr. Meow is a charismatic 11-year-old cat who has a keen interest in ornithology and a deep desire to share his love of bird-watching with whoever adopts him. When this mellow and friendly and mellow boy isn’t watching birds, he enjoys spending quality time with his human and feline pals.

Mr. Meow is FIV+, but he isn’t letting that get in his way. This sweet boy just needs to go to an indoor-only home. He can even live with another cat, provided that they get along well.

Interested in bird-watching with Mr. Meow? Come meet him at our Santa Maria campus! We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day but Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Cookie & Oliver

This bonded pair of male guinea pigs like to compete for who is the most handsome. It’s a tough call! Cookie

is white with attractive brown brindled patches while Oliver is white with black patches and black ears to match. Come meet them and decide which one wins! Of course both win for being sociable, easy-going and always ready to take a treat!

Mulder

This beautiful agouti-colored rabbit is a gentle soul who lost his partner, Sully, when they were very small. He finds the shelter life to be hard on his nerves, but does love to be the designated “greeter bunny” where he gets to run loose exploring, walking on his hind legs for treats, and sprinting around the place. Mulder has very good litter habits and would make an excellent house bunny!

Right now BUNS has the largest selection of guinea pigs in the tri-counties, and plenty of rabbits too! All BUNS rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Come meet them at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.