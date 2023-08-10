Dobby and Katie 

Dobby

Dobby is a lover boy looking for a loving home with someone who does not mind cuddling and the occasional face lick. Dobby is a goofy and silly, playful, couch potato,love-bug all rolled into one. He loves short walks and hanging out, so someone who will enjoy all that will make the perfect home for him. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Dobby and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Katie

“KATIE” HAS RAISED HER FAMILY AND IS NOW READY TO SETTLE DOWN AND FIND HER VERY OWN HOME! Kittens come an go so quickly…but MOMS NEED HOMES, TOO!

Katie arrived at RESQCATS at 6:40 a.m. one Saturday morning after her rescuer traveled four hours to get her here. She was about as pregnant as a cat can get! In fact, by noon she had given birth to five adorable kittens! She has been a wonderful mother caring for her babies for the last nine.

But now her job is done. It’s time for Katie to get back to real cat life…exploring, playing, having a lap to occupy and the end of someone’s bed to sleep on.

She is a sweet cat that is about a year old…yes, she was a kitten having kittens. She is quiet and gentle and truly enjoys human company.

Katie has had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. She is wormed and had both of her FVRCP vaccinations. She is also spayed and micro-chipped.

Katie can be adopted at RESQCATS and we would love to set a time for you to meet her and get to know her. Contact us through the website: Or contact Jeffyne directly at (805)452-4185. You may also message me on Facebook: Jeffyne Telson or RESQCATS.

Katie and I look forward to hearing from you!