Meet Penny, Our 2023 Fido’s Photo Contest Winner

Every March, along with our Pets & Animals issue, we run our Fido’s Photo Contest. Readers are encouraged to submit photos of their pups and vote for their favorite Fidos. Penny is this year’s winner. We asked her human companion, Erika S., to give us a glimpse into Penny’s life. Visit independent.com/fidophoto2023 to see the cutest collection of dog photos.

Tell us a little bit about Penny! What breed is she? How old is she? When did she come into your life? Erika: Penny is an adorable and energetic toy poodle–Chihuahua (or, as I like to say, my maltipoo-dupe) who was adopted at just 2 months old! She is 8 years young, and despite her small size, she is full of personality and is known for her spunky attitude.

What are some of her favorite activities? Penny enjoys going on walks with her German shepherd pal Curtis Jess, and she loves playing fetch, but the game she loves the most is searching for treats hidden throughout the house — a treat scavenger hunt! She has a keen sense of smell and loves to use her nose to track down even the most well-hidden treat. Watching her nose twitch and her tail wag as she uncovers a delicious treat is a sight to behold!

Is there anything else you’d like to share about Penny? Penny is a beloved member of our family, and I can’t imagine my life without her!