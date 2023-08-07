‘Think Ink’ at MOXI’s Own Night at the Museum Afterparty in Santa Barbara

Explore the Science of Frivolity and Fun at a Special Adults Only Event on Aug. 12

The science of frivolity and fun is on the menu for the Think Ink: Afterparty at MOXI on Saturday, August 12. This adults only event — which features wine, beer, cocktails, and live entertainment — is themed around exploring the medium of ink in science, art, and the natural world.

“Ink is so multi-faceted. It’s a medium unto itself — newspaper, calligraphy, tattoos. And even how ink is made is a scientific process,” says Robin Gose, MOXI’s President and CEO. “It holds a lot of possibilities for discovery and exploration, making it a fun and interesting topic for our adult event.”

It’s playtime for grownups starting at 7 p.m., when guests will dip into food and drinks throughout the museum, including on the rooftop dance floor with deejay Gavin Roy Presents. There will also be eclectic reggae jams from Rey Fresco. You can scribble with Lotusland using oak gall ink or catch a Gyotaku activity led by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Apples to Zucchini Cooking School will offer squid ink risotto bites tastings.

Additional activities include stamp making, alcohol ink art, henna body art, and tattoo drawing with a local artist — don’t forget to come visit us at the Santa Barbara Independent booth, where we’ll have a special surprise “think ink” themed activity.

This is also a great time to explore all three floors of MOXI’s interactive exhibits, including the stunning rooftop Sky Garden, with its panoramic views of the city and ocean.

Think Ink: Afterparty at MOXI Tickets are on sale now at moxi.org/afterparty. The event is 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State Street. Tickets (21+ only) are $35 in advance / $45 at the door, including the first drink. Additional beverages and food will be available for purchase.