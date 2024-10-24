Monet

Monet is a 7-month old ball of energy! She loves to get her zoomies out by running around and playing, though she isn’t a huge fan of roaming with other cats. She’s chatty when she’s looking for attention, yet she is also great at quietly sneaking about. Give her a chance to warm up to you and she’ll be racing around your legs in no time. Monet is especially unique in that she is a Manx cat, so her tail is quite short! Come meet Monet today!

Credit: Courtesy

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Olive

Credit: Courtesy

Olive is a curious female Puggle puppy with a knack for exploration! This little explorer is always on the lookout for new adventures and isn’t afraid to investigate every little space. Olive is a little over 3 months old and should get to be about 15 to 20 pounds when full grown

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118