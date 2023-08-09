Serve on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee



GOLETA, CA, August 9, 2023 – Do you value the important role libraries play in our community? Do you want to make a difference in the future of our County libraries? Then we encourage you to apply to be the Goleta representative on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee. The vacancy is for a one-year term and eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta. The Committee holds quarterly meetings and may hold additional meetings as needed. If you are interested, submit your online application by 5:00 p.m. on August 31, 2023, at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions.

The Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee (Committee) reviews services and operations and advises the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. Committee members are responsible for:

Ensuring adequate library services to all the inhabitants of the County of Santa Barbara.

Reviewing annually the operation of the library system and Agreement.

Submitting advisory recommendations to ensure adequate service to branch libraries.

Assuring adequate exchange of information among libraries.

Determining the level of service necessary to ensure adequate library services for all the residents of the County.

Considering site locations and building programs.

Receiving notices of reductions to the level of library services and receiving citizen input regarding library-related issues and making recommendations thereon.

For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.