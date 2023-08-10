Lake Cachuma’s Contract

The demise of the News-Press is not the only legacy of T.M. Storke that is in trouble. The Cachuma Project has issues too.

The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and the County of Santa Barbara once again want to extend the contract for another three years without any public hearings or environmental review. The comment period on the proposed amendment closes on September 27 with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Instead of following the Grand Jury recommendation in 2019 for public hearings, the Board of Supervisors and BOR want to hide the contract in online proceedings with no public review or political accountability. The citizens of Santa Barbara deserve a new contract, not just more of the same from the BOR in Sacramento and Fresno. This is the largest public works project in our county, and this whole issue is evading any public review for a new contract for Lake Cachuma between the county and the Bureau of Reclamation.

After 50 years the Grand Jury is correct. We deserve a new contract. We need to protect the last remaining gift of T.M. Storke to our county.