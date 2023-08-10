SBAOR Fiesta Kickoff Party 2023

More Like This

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors held their annual Fiesta Kickoff Party at the association office on July 31, 2023. This twenty-year tradition features mariachis, great food from El Zarape restaurant, performances by the Spirits of Fiesta, raffle prizes, and dancing to tunes from local favorites Area 51. A highlight of this year’s sold-out event was the presentation of a $46,000 check to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, the 2023 recipient of funds raised at SBAOR’s annual charity golf tournament. Much fun and friendship was enjoyed by all. For more information on SBAOR, visit sbaor.org .

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.