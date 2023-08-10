SBAOR Fiesta Kickoff Party 2023
Santa Barbara Association of Realtors held their annual Fiesta Kickoff Party at the association office on July 31, 2023. This twenty-year tradition features mariachis, great food from El Zarape restaurant, performances by the Spirits of Fiesta, raffle prizes, and dancing to tunes from local favorites Area 51. A highlight of this year’s sold-out event was the presentation of a $46,000 check to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, the 2023 recipient of funds raised at SBAOR’s annual charity golf tournament. Much fun and friendship was enjoyed by all. For more information on SBAOR, visit sbaor.org.