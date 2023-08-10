United Way Santa Barbara County CEO Joins Global UW Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Steve Ortiz | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA (Aug. 10, 2023) — Steve Ortiz, president and CEO of United Way Santa Barbara County, has been elected to the United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees.

Ortiz was confirmed after a global vote at the organization’s annual membership meeting on July 26, making him the newest member of the worldwide board. Ortiz’s confirmation was made possible by United Way Worldwide’ new governance policies, which were approved last year by the global membership and included the requirement that four CEOs of United Way member organizations across the network be added to UWW’s Board of Trustees. Ortiz has been elected as one of the first of these member CEOs and will serve a three-year term.

Under Ortiz’s leadership, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has been identified by the worldwide leadership as an innovative and future focused organization that leads the network in annual revenue growth and local community impact. UWSBC’s success in developing and leading direct service programs and services has diversified organizational revenue and represents the direction in which United Way’s global leadership hopes to turn in the coming years. Input from the member CEOs like Ortiz is expected to bring diverse perspective and insight as the organization carries out its mission and vision for a new generation. The other local CEOs to join UWW’s Board of Trustees in 2023 are Rosie Allen-Herring of United Way of the National Capital Area, Cristina Gutierrez de Piñeres of United Way Colombia, and Darienne Driver Hudson of United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

Ortiz joined the United Way network 18 years ago and since then, he has shown an unrelenting dedication to the individuals and families that benefit from the programs and services created, led, and sustained through United Way.

Since joining the United Way Santa Barbara County team in 2005, Ortiz has helped the organization flourish. He assumed the role of president and CEO in 2017. His 6th year in the role coincided with UWSBC’s 100th year of service to the people of Santa Barbara County and he has maintained the organization’s focus on critical issues facing our community, including school readiness, academic achievement, financial empowerment and response efforts in times of crisis, including the Thomas Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, UWSBC has made significant strides in expanding its community services, increasing diverse revenue and strengthening its presence in community-wide efforts and initiatives.

In addition to serving as UWSBC’s president and CEO, Ortiz dedicates his time and talents to a number of other nonprofits and community leadership committees and agencies, including serving on the board of directors for Cottage Health, acting as a member of the Foundation Roundtable Executive Committee and Santa Barbara County’s Emergency Managers Committee. He also serves as the commission chair for First 5 of Santa Barbara County.

Ortiz holds a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara and a master’s degree in business administration

from Cal Lutheran University.

“It’s an honor to expand my leadership role within the United Way network.” said Ortiz. “The global

organization has taken some significant steps in recent years and it’s exciting to be a part of their

continued impact worldwide.”

For more information, visit unitedwaysb.org.