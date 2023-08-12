Foresters Advance to NBC World Series Championship Game with 5-0 Victory Over Seattle Studs

The Foresters will play for their fourth consecutive NBC World Series Championship on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas.

Another dominant pitching performance by Zane Petty and a trio of homeruns boosted the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Studs in the semifinals.

It is the second consecutive scoreless outing for Petty in Wichita. He struck out eight and only surrendered three hits in seven innings on the mound. Sean Youngerman and Nick Proctor each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, which extended the Foresters scoreless inning streak to 20.

In the quarterfinals two Foresters pitchers, Ben Bybee and Robert Cranz combined for a no-hitter and 18 strikeouts.

The Foresters got on the board when Ryan Black drove in Rylan Galvahn in the top of the fifth inning. Jalin Flores followed with a two-run homer to put the Foresters ahead 3-0.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Foresters were able to add some insurance runs with back-to-back homers by Eamonn Lance and Will Rogers, who finished with three hits.

No team in the 89-year history of the NBC World Series has won four championships in a row. The Foresters hold the record for most championships with ten.

The Foresters will take on the Hutchinson Monarch’s for the Championship today beginning at 5 p.m. Live stream is available at the NBC World Series Youtube Channel. It will also be broadcast on radio at AM 1290/FM 96.9.