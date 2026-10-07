A rental agreement between Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, a k a Equine Evac, and Earl Warren Showgrounds was reached, and as of last Monday, Equine Evac’s emergency trailer was returned to the property.

“It wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but it’s doable,” said Equine Evac Director Ronda Hathaway. “We’re back on site where we need to be and ready to go.”

Back in July, Equine Evac received a notification from Earl Warren that they would have to start paying $600 a month to store their emergency equipment – held in a 30-foot shipping container and one trailer — in the showground’s parking lot.

Equine Evac provides the materials (buckets, feed, logging system, etc.) and the team of trained volunteers to care for evacuated animals free of charge, while Earl Warren, designated as South County’s large animal evacuation center, provides the barns and facilities.

Over the past 35 years, Equine Evac and Earl Warren have operated under both written contracts and handshake deals stating that “rent” would be set at zero for the storage of Equine Evac’s equipment.

This agreement changed as part of a broader contract standardization effort facilitated by Earl Warren CEO Ben Sprague after it was brought to his attention that providing space for free could be considered a “gift of public funds” and prohibited by the California State constitution.

Santa Barbara’s equestrian community was outraged by the proposed $600 rental fee, and a petition quickly garnered more than 800 signatures. At the Earl Warren’s 19th Agricultural District board meeting in August, about 40 concerned members of the public showed up to criticize the proposed rent and express how valuable Equine Evac is to the community. Public comment ran so long that the vote to approve the rental fee was postponed.

In September, Hathaway was contacted by the board of directors, and she met personally with directors Teresa McWilliams, Michael Medel, and Miguel Avila for a “nice, long conversation.” This meeting resulted in CEO Sprague reaching out to her, and the two sat down and came to an agreement. Hathaway described both as “very positive meetings.”

A contract, which expires in January 2027, was signed by both parties, and the emergency trailer, which had not been allowed back on the property after it was moved for the August rodeo, returned to the Earl Warren parking lot on September 28.

Hathaway confirmed that the rental fee is less than the $600 originally proposed but did not want to disclose the current agreed upon amount. “We do have quite a few donors that are stepping up that are going to help us pay for it,” said Hathaway.

Hathaway’s mindset: “Water under the bridge,” she said. “Let’s get back to a good, healthy working relationship for the community.”