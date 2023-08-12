No, Just, No

Thank you for listing the child-friendly wine tasting rooms so I can be sure to avoid them!

We recently went tasting in Santa Ynez and were shocked at the number of young couples who thought nothing of letting their toddlers run wild while the adults were tasting. I’m sorry you all were unable to get a babysitter. This does not give you the right to subject the rest of us to your kids.

I love children. I raised four myself. There are some activities that are just best left to adults. If we didn’t have a babysitter, we didn’t go.

This reminds me of Las Vegas. Years ago it was an adult resort. People dressed up at night. Then came the ’70s and the resorts started catering to families. That was their downfall. Now the Tide Pod Eaters think everyone should think their kids are cute.

Let the tasting rooms let us know if they are for adults only. I think it will be a plus.