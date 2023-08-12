SB Surf Co Brings a Fresh Flavor to Santa Barbara Surfwear

On the remarkably short list of things that Santa Barbara lacks, say, cross-country skiing and department stores, surfwear clothing would likely fall near the bottom of that list, somewhere between great breakfast burritos and seagulls. Where other cities face rodent infestations, Santa Barbara’s local flavor is the beach rat, a prolific species clad in hoodies, board shorts, and flip flops, all of which can be seen from the sands of Leadbetter to the pavement of State Street. However, UCSB graduate Blake Canas saw things differently. When Canas looked at his fellow surfers, he saw a community of surfwear stagnation. Enter SB Surf Co.

The 25-year-old Canas founded SB Surf Co. in 2020, originally as a surf photography company. An Orange County native with an excess of Southern California surf brands, Canas came to UCSB and quickly found a place in the surfing community, yet he noticed a distinct lack of variety in the fashion surrounding him. “Over here, you only see Yater Surfboards,” said Canas, referring to the ubiquitous Santa Barbara Surf N’ Wear merchandise, which can be found plastered on backs across the city. “You see that diamond shape just about everywhere. And that’s where the idea came in.”

Clothing by SB Surf Co | Photo: Courtesy

For Canas, surfwear is about much more about something comfortable to carry you from the sand to the ocean. Surfwear acts as a reflection of Santa Barbara itself, capturing the essence of its very being. “Let’s create a surf brand that truly represents the area and shows that on our shirts and apparel,” said Canas. “Something you can wear on your back to feel a sense of pride.” SB Surf Co. was born from the desire to crystallize the city itself, a piece of red tile roofs, State Street, and cold ocean waves to literally wear on one’s shoulder, whether you’re just passing through or you’re a born-and-bred Santa Barbaran.

This ethos is manifested on SB Surf Co.’s apparel, which consists of simple, sleek, and modern tees and sweatshirts, making understated additions to any wardrobe. However, one cream-and-gold sweatshirt stood out, proudly boasting: “Keep it local,” a philosophy which Canas holds central to his brand. “I find myself making stronger relationships in Santa Barbara than I ever have,” he told me. “It’s this tight knit community, and you can just feel it every day.” As a result, Canas hopes to create clothes in conversation with local arts, music, and culture. “Right now, we’re focusing on a band called Sideways,” he said, describing the SB Surf Co. brand as an interconnected circle of Santa Barbara culture, where local bands can find a platform which lifts them up. “There’s a lot of talent in Santa Barbara. And I think it’s important to bring these artists to the forefront.”

Local engagement also led SB Surf Co. to protect its biggest and bluest community space: the ocean. Sustainability is not just about conserving natural resources; for Canas, it’s about protecting his playground. “The closest I feel to nature is on a surfboard,” he said, describing a reverence for the ocean, and a desire to conserve its resources in the closet. The SB Surf Co. website boasts a commitment to maximizing recyclable and eco-friendly materials, from the apparel itself to the packaging and shipping choices. In a world with an excess of quick and cheap clothing options, Canas and his team have opted to be more mindful and conscientious of the way fashion impacts the ocean. “It’s something that you want to protect as a surfer,” he said.

SB Surf Co. is still a young brand, with a limited selection of products and partnerships. At the same time, Blake Canas has greater ambitions for the company. “My all-time dream is to open up a physical location,” he said, imagining a proper surf shop through which SB Surf Co. might fulfill its aim of centralizing surf culture in Santa Barbara. Until then, keep your eyes trained on the sandy shores for a new look for the local beach rats.

More information is available at sbsurfco.com.