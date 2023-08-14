11th Annual Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara Luncheon at Rosewood Miramar Focuses on ‘Celebrating Those We Love’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Santa Barbara, Ca, August 14, 2023 – Hospice of Santa Barbara’s (HSB) Heroes of Hospice (HOH) is back and at a new location this year. The annual event will be held at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort on Sunday, September 10th from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm.

HSB’s Heroes of Hospice Luncheon honors the people and organizations that bring compassion and care, at all levels, to those in need in and near the Santa Barbara community. The demand for HSB’s services continues to grow and fundraisers like HOH allow the organization to reach more community members.

This year, Heroes of Hospice has a special focus on Celebrating Those We Love and their ongoing impact in our lives. Guests will be provided with an opportunity to donate and support the wonderful work of HSB in the name of their loved ones, helping bring programs and services, completely free of charge, to adults, children and seniors who are struggling with grief or life-threatening illness.

2023 Honorees include the Santa Barbara Foundation with the Philanthropy Award, Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Patient Care Services Team will receive the Staff Award, and a special Lifetime Hero Award will be given to longtime HSB supporter and champion, Charlie Zimmer. The event will include a welcome reception, silent auction, lunch and the awards presentation.

“All of our 2023 Heroes are being recognized for their outstanding and unique contributions they have made both to Hospice of Santa Barbara and to our community,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “Heroes of Hospice is an important opportunity for us to come together and celebrate those who, in one way or another, make our work possible.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “Heroes” event will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/heroes

About our Heroes

Credit: Courtesy

Jackie Carrera, CEO of Santa Barbara Foundation

For over 90 years, the Santa Barbara Foundation has been a catalyst for change. They analyze issues to identify challenges that burden people every day in Santa Barbara County. They convene community stakeholders to build coalitions and partner with nonprofits and other leaders working on the front lines. Together, the organization charts a direction and mobilizes people to support the dynamic initiatives that makes Santa Barbara a better place now, and for generations to come.

Credit: Courtesy

Tianna Swede, Patient Care Services Manager

The Patient Care Services Team at Hospice of Santa Barbara is an interdisciplinary approach which includes social work, spiritual care, care coordinators, and volunteer services. This program serves patients and their families impacted by life threatening illness by addressing their emotional, social, spiritual and practical concerns. The primary focus of the program is to help patients and families maintain a good quality of life.

Charlie Zimmer

Charlie Zimmer has been a constant presence and advocate for Hospice of Santa Barbara since serving as its Executive Director from 1979 until approximately 1990. He has volunteered on various committees to the Board of Directors from 2000 to today. He helped establish HSB’s Foundation and was a mentor to other HSB leaders including Gail Rink, Steve Jacobsen, Tina Frontado (interim) and David Selberg. His impact has been immeasurable and HSB is grateful for his enduring compassion and commitment to the organization.

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara including volunteer opportunities or to help support these free services, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.