Elverhøj Welcomes Sandie Mullin as New Executive Director

The museum’s Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sandie Mullin as its dynamic new Executive Director, effective July 1, 2023. With an unwavering dedication to preserving the rich history and heritage of Solvang and the Danish-American experience, Ms. Mullin is poised to lead the museum into a vibrant era of community engagement, arts education, and expanded programming.

“Solvang’s history and the Danish-American experience are integral parts of our community’s identity as a whole,” stated Gabrielle Robbins, Chair of the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art’s Board of Trustees. “Sandie’s deep-rooted commitment to history and art and its intersection with education, combined with her innovative approach, makes her an ideal leader to continue our legacy and bring it to life in meaningful ways.”

As a seasoned leader in the arts nonprofit sector, Mullin is a champion of cultural preservation and community enrichment and is well-poised to fortify the museum’s role as a cultural hub by promoting the arts via the museum’s renowned art gallery, enhancing arts education, and creating community engagement initiatives. “I am honored and excited to join the Elverhøj family. This museum has a rich history of preserving and celebrating our rich local heritage. I am committed to building on this legacy while exploring fresh avenues for growth and collaboration. Our museum will be a place where history is not just displayed, but experienced. Through interactive exhibitions, captivating programs, and collaborative partnerships, we will bridge the past with the present to create an enriching environment for all.”

As Executive Director, Mullin will play a pivotal role in driving forward the institution’s dedication to arts and historical education. She will lead strategic efforts to expand and diversify the organization’s educational offerings, reaching individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Building on the foundation of excellence established by the museum, Mullin will spearhead an array of new programming initiatives. These offerings will include expanded exhibition rotations, live demonstrations, workshops, and cultural festivals, all designed to resonate with diverse audiences and foster a sense of belonging within the community.