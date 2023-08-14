Santa Barbara Front Country Fire Ban in Effect as San Ysidro and Romero Trail Closures Continue

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

SOLVANG, Calif.— Los Padres National Forest officials today reminded visitors that an open fire ban remains in effect for the Santa Barbara front country while trail closures have been extended for the Old Romero Road (26W25), Romero Canyon Trail (26W14), and San Ysidro Trail (26W15 Singletrack) through August 31, 2023, as storm damage repairs continue.

Los Padres raised fire restrictions across the Forest effective August 1 which prohibits campfires outside of developed recreation sites.

In recent weeks, there have been repeated signs of illegal campfire activity along front country roads and trails. Visitors possessing a valid California Campfire Permit are permitted to use portable lanterns or stoves that run on propane, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel, however campfires are strictly prohibited along the front country.

Forest Order No. 05-07-54-22-04 prohibits campfires and cooking fires on National Forest System lands in the Santa Barbara front country from Gaviota to the Ventura County line, including but not limited to Painted Cave Road, Gibraltar Road, Stagecoach Road, the paved and unpaved sections of West Camino Cielo and East Camino Cielo, Divide Peak OHV Road, the Hot Springs above the community of Montecito, and all user trails within the identified fire use restriction area. The Forest Order will remain in effect through Feb. 24, 2024. Violators of the Forest Order face potential fines and/or jail time.

Over the past 15 years, eight large wildfires have directly impacted the front country communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. In coordination with local fire agencies, we encourage visitors to recreate safely and responsibly and to immediately call 911 to report any potential fire activity.

For more information about the Santa Barbara front country fire ban and extended closure of the Old Romero Road, Romero Canyon Trail and the San Ysidro Trail, please visit the Los Padres National Forest Website or contact the Santa Barbara Ranger District Office at (805) 967-3481.