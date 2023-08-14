Letters

There’s Something Really Wrong in California

By Ernie Salomon, S.B.
Mon Aug 14, 2023 | 4:50pm

Half the state’s budget is spent on public schools, Gloria Molina once said. Here is what we are getting for our money:

•  People are leaving California in the millions — hundreds of thousands a year.

•  About 500,000 students have left the public school system.

•  Only 12 percent of Black kids and 21 percent of Hispanic kids are achieving grade levels.

•  49 percent of all kids are achieving grade levels.

•  70 percent of inmates in California prisons have no high school diploma.

•  Major cities are imploding from crime, and smaller cities will follow.

•  Cities are losing their business tax base, and thousands of buildings are being re-assessed at lower values.

•  There is no punishment for non-violent crimes.

•  San Francisco and Oakland are finished for decades.

Far-left liberal officials have destroyed our state! The California Teachers Association spent more in political money — $200 million in 2020 — than the tobacco, oil, and pharmaceutical industries spent. California now spends $23,000+ a year on each public school student.

Kids are graduated even though they failed their tests over and over again! The plan for the education system is much like cattle ranching: Move ’em out!

Watch what happens in the 2024 elections!

