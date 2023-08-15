One805 Live! Launches Exclusive Online Auction in Lead Up to Concert Event 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Santa Barbara County, CA – As part of Maroon 5 One805 Live! Concert happening September 22nd, 2023, One805 has launched an exclusive online auction ideal for music and rock and roll enthusiasts as well as unique “experiences” for a lucky few!

All proceeds raised through the concert and auction go to essential equipment needs for first responders, as well providing crucial counseling services for every firefighter in Santa Barbara County.

Maroon 5 Signed Fender Telecaster Guitar

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have not only donated their time to come and play for One805LIVE! in support of the First Responders of Santa Barbara County, but they have also donated this fabulous, signed guitar! This beautiful black and white Fender Telecaster is a “must have” on the wall of any discerning rock ‘n roll memorabilia collector. It would also make a unique gift for someone special in your life!

Katy Perry Signed Guitar

A fabulous Hot Pink Epiphone Starling guitar, signed by our very own Katy Perry, a true Santa Barbara (well, Goleta!) girl – the perfect gift for any young fan! Katy famously opened the original Kick Ash Bash in 2018 for One805, and is a loyal supporter of our cause, proudly wearing our One805 t-shirt. This is the size as the guitar she actually plays! Not only will you own a fabulous and treasured piece of rock and roll memorabilia, but you will have contributed to valuable equipment and counseling services for our First Responders.

Kevin Costner: Signed Acoustic/Electric Guitar

An exceedingly rare chance to own a guitar signed by Academy Award-winning actor, producer, director and musician, Kevin Costner. Currently starring in the acclaimed drama Yellowstone, Costner and his band Modern West play American country rock, have released several albums, and toured internationally.

Travis Barker (Blink-182) Signed Drum

Blink-182 is an American rock band formed in Poway, California, in 1992. Their current and best-known lineup consists of bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge, and drummer Travis Barker. Blink-182’s straightforward approach and simple arrangements, which helped initiate pop-punk’s mainstream rise, made them popular among generations of listeners. Worldwide, the group has sold 50 million albums and moved 15.3 million copies in the U.S.

Elliot Easton of The Cars: Signed Telecaster Guitar

A unique chance for a die-hard fan of The Cars to own this butterscotch-blonde Telecaster guitar, signed by Elliot Easton! Elliot played lead guitar and sang backing vocals for The Cars, and his guitar solos are an integral part of the band’s music on famous hit singles like “Just What I Needed”, “Best Friends Girl”, “Good Times Roll” and “Drive”. In 2018, Easton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Robby Krieger of The Doors: Signed Guitar

Robby Krieger, listed by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time, was the original guitarist of rock band the Doors; Krieger wrote or co-wrote many of the Doors’ songs, including the hits “Light My Fire”, “Love Me Two Times”, “Touch Me”, and “Love Her Madly”, and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Robby is a passionate supporter of First Responders, has played twice at One805LIVE! gigs.

Danny Seraphine Signed Drum

An amazing opportunity to own a piece of legendary rock and roll memorabilia! Danny will sign this snare drum and it will be authenticated with a Rock and Roll hall of fame inductee plaque. Dannys snares have previously fetched as much as $40,000! Chicago initially gained fame opening for music legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen and the Beach Boys. The iconic group that captured the hearts of millions of fans has earned 23 gold, 18 platinum, and 8 multi-platinum albums to date. They have had five number-one albums and 21 top-ten singles. On April 8, 2016 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Barclay’s Center in New York.

Russell Young Diamond Dust Print

Local Santa Barbara resident, Russell Young is a American-British Pop artist, known for his large-scale silkscreen paintings of cultural icons. Russell nearly lost his home, and was himself hospitalized, during the Thomas fire. So, it comes as no surprise that he is an ardent supporter of our First Responders. Young has exhibited in New York, London, Paris, Shanghai, Vienna, and Los Angeles, and his work is in the collections of the Albertina Museum, the Cornell Art Museum, the Saatchi Collection, and the White House Collection. His giant Warholesque silk-screens are in the private collections of Barak Obama, Elizabeth Taylor, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Kanye West and Idris Elba – to name a few.

Experiences

The 10 night “Latitudes of Gratitude” cruise (Miami to Miami)

The 10 night “Latitudes of Gratitude” cruise will be for two people, November 15th – 25th 2023, valued at over $10,000, at a level of luxury few cruise lines offer. Your ports of call include Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Gustavia (St. Barts), Roseau (Dominica), St. John’s (Antigua), and Tortola (British Virgin Islands). Regent Seven Seas Cruises provides the most inclusive luxury cruise experience, offering a valuable collection of all-inclusive features and services that promises an extraordinary journey of a lifetime.

Full Day Coastal Catamaran Cruise for 10 People

Lunch and day-sail for 10 people on a 6/7-hour trip along Santa Barbara coast, aboard the 45-foot Catamaran “Bosporus”. Sail out of Santa Barbara Harbor and make your way up the beautiful coastline. Upon finding a suitably picturesque spot, you will drop anchor and enjoy a catered lunch. Kayaks are provided for you too. adventure off the boat and explore the coastline and kelp beds. Finally, enjoy sunset as you make your way back to the harbor.

Elephante Santa Monica Gift Voucher

The buzzing rooftop bar and restaurant from seasoned designer and restaurateur Nicholas Mathers aims to transport guests from Los Angeles to the Southern Mediterranean all whilst staying in the heart of Santa Monica. Three bars on the property offer a variety of delicious, hand-crafted cocktails inspired by the flavors of Italy, as well as an extensive wine list. Élephante Beach House is full of custom furniture and design touches that surround the guests with natural wood and stone, copper finishes and design pieces from Northern Africa and Southern Italy.

Stay at The Rosewood Miramar

Rosewood Miramar Beach is situated on an exclusive oceanfront stretch of Montecito, known as The American Riviera for its stunning landscape, pleasant year-round climate and spectacular architecture. Spend a night immersed in the luxury that draws the movers and shakers of Hollywood to this beach-side paradise. The two-story Lanai House buildings encompass a variety of generously sized 530-570 sq ft guest rooms. Each features a furnished terrace or patio, vanity table, dressing area, Nespresso machine, mini-bar, and designer bathroom with freestanding tub and garden or mountain views.

Depeche Mode VIP Concert Experience

A once in a lifetime Depeche Mode concert experience! Kindly donated by Martin Gore himself, your group of four will travel to one of the LA concert gigs. Picking up VIP wristbands you will be ushered backstage for a meet and greet, and a photo opportunity, before taking your prime seats in the “friends and family” section, close to the stage. After the show, you will go backstage for the exclusive afterparty and mingle with the band and some of the LA music scenes elite!

Stay at The Hotel Barriere Fouquet’s New York (2 nights)

Parisian chic, in New York! Meet your new pied-à-terre in the neighborhood that embodies New York style. Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s New York introduces the family-run hospitality and generous spirit of the most celebrated hotel on the Champs-Élysées to the cobblestoned streets of Tribeca. Behind the glass-and-brick façade, you’ll discover a classic brasserie, soigné bar, tranquil spa, glamorous cinema, and smart, residential-style rooms and suites, all designed by Martin Brudnizki with unmistakably French panache. Experience the Parisian art de vivre in the city that never sleeps

Luxury Sunset Cruise

Enjoy a sunset cruise for six with sundowners and hors d’oevres catered by Gala Restaurant, aboard this gorgeous Fleming 58 luxury motor yacht! Take family or friends for a special treat, a birthday or anniversary, and soak up the stunning Santa Barbara coastline from the water, while enjoying magic hour and delicious Tapas!

Sunset Cocktails and Alpacas!

Canzelle Alpaca Ranch is nestled in the Carpinteria foothills, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Bring 10 guests for a private magic-hour tour, and meet Alpacas, Llamas, Anatolian Shepherd dogs, Peruvian Paso horses and Archie, the water buffalo. Then chill with your friends on the high deck, and watch the sun sink slowly below the horizon!

Let us all help look after those who put themselves in harm’s way on our behalf. For more information on One805 please visit www.one805.org. To view auction items and place your bid please visit: https://one805.betterworld.org/auctions/one805live-auction. If none of the auction items appeal to you, please consider making a donation to our Firefighter counseling campaign at www.one805.org. Now jump in, place a bid, and good luck!