Metropolitan Theatres Joins 2nd National Cinema Day on 8/27 with $4 Movies at all Santa Barbara and Goleta Theatres

[Los Angeles, CA – August 21, 2023] – Metropolitan Theatres is excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate the second annual National Cinema Day this Sunday, August 27th.

All Metropolitan Theatres locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta will be participating in the one-day event, which celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together, and discounted admissions for all movies in all formats will be just $4 per ticket. Additionally, there will be a National Cinema Day combo offering a popcorn and soda for just $6.

To celebrate National Cinema Day on August 27th, moviegoers will be able to enjoy dozens of movies including new films opening this weekend like Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Golda, The Hill, and Retribution, current box office hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Blue Beetle, Strays, Meg 2: The Trench, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, and Sound of Freedom, plus recent hits returns like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Little Mermaid and Asteroid City.

Metropolitan Theatres’ participating locations include:

· Arlington Theatre: 1317 State Street, Santa Barbara

· Camino Real Cinemas: 7040 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

· Fairview Theatre: 225 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta

· Fiesta 5 Theatre: 916 State Street, Santa Barbara

· Hitchcock Cinemas: 371 S. Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara

· Metro 4 Theatres: 618 State Street, Santa Barbara

· Paseo Nuevo Cinemas: 8 West De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara

For more details and to buy tickets for National Cinema Day, visit MetroTheatres.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app.

ABOUT METROPOLITAN THEATRES CORPORATION

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 15 theatres and 85 screens in California, Colorado, and Utah. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.

ABOUT THE CINEMA FOUNDATION

The Cinema Foundation is a donor-supported 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit – is dedicated to promoting the essential cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.

Since March 2022, the Cinema Foundation’s mission is dedicated to shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry. It works to support and impact the health of the cinema sector both in the short term and for years to come and is continuously expanding its contributions to the magic of moviegoing. The Cinema Foundation builds on NATO’s mission and relationships and expands NATO’s impact in ways that help individual employees and companies as well as the industry as a whole. We are the Foundation of a great industry. thecinemafoundation.org