Tropical Storm Hilary Doesn’t Derail Goleta’s Dam Dinner

Goleta held its Dam Dinner despite the Tropical Storm Hilary warnings on what turned out to be a beautiful Saturday afternoon. “We encouraged people to get prepared for the storm and then to come enjoy the Dam Dinner,” said city spokesperson Kelly Hoover, of the #BestDamDinner get-together held atop the earthworks that hold Lake Los Carneros.

The annual picnic dinner — a bring-your-own or buy-from-the-AR-Catering-truck event — brings hundreds of neighbors together, including city, county, and state officials. Four hundred people sat down to the long community table this year, laid with tablecloths donated by Creekside Restaurant and the South Coast Chamber of Commerce and succulents from Santa Cruz Market and Devereux Greenhouse Group, with the washrooms down the way a donation from MarBorg Industries.

“We were delighted at the turnout of friends and neighbors,” said Mayor Paula Perotte. “I think all that attended would agree that we had a dam good time!”