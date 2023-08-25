36 Hours in Los Olivos

We seem to be under the travel writer microscope these days … thought I would share a real 36 hours:

4:30 a.m. — Wake up to unload dishwasher and talk to best friend in Ohio. Load dryer from wash last night. Try to remember time in Minorca to talk to other best friend on Whatapp.

5:00 a.m. — Think it might be foggy. Means a good day in the Santa Ynez Valley. Visits to project sites will be under 100 degrees. Head out to the garden to dead head “Mediterranean” garden; by the looks of things think I might need to start transitioning to “High Desert.”

5:30 a.m. — Finished marking up some construction details. Seems like a good time to feed the birds. Still too early for trained scrub jay, Mr. Blue Boy. Scroll through plant availability on my favorite nurseries’ websites. Feel sad about one of my favorites closing soon to make room for more affordable housing … but not affordable enough for the guys I work with.

6:00 a.m. — Hear tractor across the street. Oats are still too wet to bale since they are turning the rows. Fog is lifting already. Decide to wear something else to avoid heat. Remember to bring big water bottle.

7:00 a.m. — Pilates in Ballard. Small silent thank you that Bob’s Well Bread is closed on Pilates days.

8:00 a.m. — Shower and tried to remember if we have gas in Mazda. Going to construction site on ranch in Mach E is nixed by hubby.

8:30 a.m. — Send some quick emails to nudge contractors. Wave to neighbors walking on newly paved street. One of the highlights of our summer. I head to ranch to lay out plants. Keep an eye out for rattlesnakes.

12:30 p.m. — Eat a couple plums from our tree for lunch; ice cold. Extent of my home gardening these days. Head to Finley if I want a fabulous tomato. Remember going to dinner at friends’ house tomorrow night … easy pickings in our town for cool treat for hosts, grab an “orange” wine and soy candle from local lavender farm.

2:30 p.m. — Zoom call. Listen to team discuss need for advanced treatment wastewater system.

3:30 p.m. — Pick up grandson and go to pool. Recycled “green” helicopter keeps sinking despite pontoons. Friend’s pool is surrounded by sunflowers and crazy beans, deftly hiding the chickens who keep asking to swim.

6:00 p.m. — Hubby announces he is hungry. Have not started dinner. Head to Nella’s. Sit at end of bar away from door and watch the scene. At 73, think I will skip the summer boho dress. Remember my own when I saw Janice. Meatballs app and salad. Good deal.

7:30 p.m. — Catch up on emails and remember I have a Zoom tomorrow for nonprofit board development. No good deed goes unpunished. Start wash.

8:30 p.m. — Serious discussion on whether to watch Night Agent or 1883.

10:00 p.m. — Switch wash. Remember to water pots in morning. Feel good about progress of gravel garden, not Monty Don standards but surviving Los Olivos summer.

NEXT DAY

4:30 a.m. — You already read this part. Did I mention check Nespresso and Chewy orders? Make coffee. Talk to daughter in Austin; look at grandkids in New York on Aura as I let out cat.

7:30 a.m. — Pick up ice at R Country Store. Icemaker broken. Waiting for part.

9:00 a.m. — Meet son at Lefty’s to discuss babysitting schedule. Getting close to free cappuccino on my “Friends and Neighbors” card. Ask how production is coming on latest recording he is mixing. Glad air conditioners he installed in his studio during COVID are still working.

9:30 a.m. — Drive to Santa Barbara; use of Mach E is okayed by hubby for city drive. Review plans in S.B. office. Advanced wastewater treatment still a hot topic.

11:00 a.m. — Head over hill on Highway 154. Marvel at water level in Lake Cachuma. Still a miracle after 10-year drought that people think will never happen again.

12:00 p.m. — Stop at Los Olivos Market for orzo salad and iced tea. Call friend to hit Bell’s for lunch in September when she is back at her ranch. Notice one more house is being painted black and white or white and black depending on where you land on hipster scale. Committed to keeping our place “Lexington Yellow.” I am noticing a lot more color, even in Dwell.

12:30 p.m. — Stop at stop sign on Alamo Pintado by the flagpole. Watch guy in front of me drive around the flagpole … new in town. I wave them on, thinking this is a pretty good place to call home.