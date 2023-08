I want to recommend the Angry Poodle as Dog of the Week.

For those not familiar with this particular local canine, this dog bites!

Known for using discretion in marking boundaries, he is very protective of his territory.

He keeps a keen eye out for those that come and go in the neighborhood and has a long-term memory of who is friend and who is foe.

This dog is very devoted to family and should be acknowledged as a valuable asset to the entire community.