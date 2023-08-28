SBAOR Lawn Bowling Tournament

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS, in partnership with its Young Professionals Network committee, hosted a lawn bowling tournament on Thursday, August 24.

Held at the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, the tournament was a fun and friendly competition intended to build camaraderie between brokerages and affiliates. First place honors went to a team from Compass and Fidelity National Title, and second place was awarded to a team from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and GuaranteedRate Mortgage. The tournament was the Young Professionals Network committee’s first large networking event, with more to come.

